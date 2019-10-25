'The Snapping of the American Mind': Masterful

(RAPTURE READY) -- The Trump Derangement Syndrome in a nutshell –this was my first mental picture in learning of the title of this book. There is no question within the mind of any rational observer of American society and culture. Something infernally wicked has injected evil into the national psyche since the presidential election of 2016. The dementia is progressing geometrically.

The Snapping of the American Mind is the volume you must get, read and study to be brought into full realization of what this madness is all about. I promise that the study part of this recommendation will not be labor intensive. You will be swept along, as was I, by author David Kupelian’s masterful dissection of every nuance of the national turmoil in which we’ve been embroiled for the past 3 years.

The reading of this book is an endeavor that every American who loves and is concerned about our nation’s future will find not only worthwhile but absolutely crucial as we move toward the darkening, Biblically prophetic horizon.

