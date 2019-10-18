Social media now censoring congressional candidate

"Democracy dies in darkness." The Washington Post added this slogan to its masthead in February 2017 after the Post and other traditional media spent more than 50 years suppressing truthful news while spreading false narratives.

Control of the news media and access to information has always been a core goal of the revolutionary left. If the totalitarian left can control what you know, what you think and what you can say, then democracy surely has died.

That's why I filed a class action lawsuit against Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple and Instagram for abuse of monopoly power in suppressing political views they disagree with, those such as Laura Loomer and hundreds of others. I had to do so as a former federal prosecutor, a former U.S. Department of Justice lawyer and the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch.

Predictably, a judge, incredibly a new but establishment Trump appointee, on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sided with the powers that be. Yet the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit will seriously hear our appeal. We now face the prospect, if the appeals court overturns the lower court dismissal, of preparing for trial on a massive lawsuit against many of the most powerful corporations in the country, in a challenge as daunting as when I was a young federal attorney working on the break-up of AT&T.

What happens when the left's ostracism and shunning of conservative truth blocks a political candidate from being able to campaign and state her case to the voters? The left-wing news media has not only declared public discussion of certain issues to be prohibited, but now – striking at the core of our democracy – candidates are being prevented from campaigning and communicating their messages to the voters.

Laura Loomer is not only a brave activist fighting to advance the truth, speaking truth to power, and opposing threats to our country. She is now also a candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida's 21st congressional district against incumbent Democrat Lois Frankel. As just reported in the Palm Beach Post on Wednesday, Loomer, raised $154,000 during the first two months of her campaign, which is $50,000 more than the incumbent Democrat.

Among the four Republicans seeking the nomination in Florida-21, stretching from Boca Raton North to West Palm Beach, the next highest fundraising result was only $20,937, for Michael Bluemling Jr. (The incumbent Democrat, however, has accumulated over time $1.1 million cash on hand.)

But Loomer accomplished this while being banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, PayPal and Venmo and being systematically suppressed by Google. What happens when a candidate with a clear following is blocked from being able to access supporters and donors? Loomer's success in her first two months demonstrates that there are supporters she could reach if the elections in Florida were not being interfered with by social media giants' left-wing censorship.

It is not my role as head of Freedom Watch to endorse one candidate over another. But protecting our civil liberties, our Constitution and the most precious example of a constitutional republic in human history has become my life's work.

Loomer exposed the New York City Public Theatre portraying the assassination of Donald Trump. Loomer's investigative journalism has uncovered fraud and corruption within the Hillary Clinton campaign, Islamic extremism on college campuses, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system and widespread voter fraud. Loomer uncovered surprises about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

But as a Jewish woman, Loomer puncturing the public relations balloon around Shariah law, treatment of women in Muslim countries and the public relations campaigns of jihadists made her a pariah among the news media. She also uncovered the immigration fraud of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

On Aug. 11, 2018, radical Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Illhan Omar held a public campaign event at the Holy Land Deli, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Caught on video, Loomer politely introduced herself to Tlaib, and then Ilhan Omar quickly moved to intervene. Loomer stated that Tlaib would be a congresswoman and therefore asked questions about her positions on fighting terrorism and standing up for the rights of women. Growing irate, Tlaib than physically assaulted Loomer, including grabbing her cellphone, which was one of several filming the interaction. (I recently also filed suit on Loomer's behalf against Tlaib.)

In response to this Jewish woman's questions, Twitter banned her, quickly followed by Facebook, Instagram, PayPal and Venmo, and then YouTube. As NBC News reported it: "Laura Loomer banned from Twitter after criticizing Ilhan Omar: The far-right activist had more than 260,000 followers on the platform before her suspension." [NBC News, November 2018.] Twitter banned Loomer for tweeting, "Omar is 'anti Jewish' and a member of a religion in which 'homosexuals are oppressed' and 'women are abused' and 'forced to wear the hijab,'" all of which is true.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook (owner also of Instagram), has been aggressively striving to sucker the public about his companies' left-wing bias. On Friday, Fox News broadcast Dana Perino's high-profile interview with Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg offered rambling double-talk, in which he said absolutely nothing. The creator of Facebook (which he originally founded to encourage male college students to rate which female students they would most like to sleep with) dodged almost every question with vapid platitudes.

Zuckerberg finally did tell Perino that the public should be able to decide for themselves about the news, issues and candidates. But Facebook is censoring conservative content. Left-wing journalists have relabeled themselves as "fact checkers" who aggressively rate any conservative news as false. Then Facebook red-flags conservative messages with warnings, shadow-bans those posts so they are not seen and threatens groups with de-listing for including content the left-wing fact checkers don't want you to see.

The ultimate test for any U.S. voter is to attend a newsworthy event and then read about it the next day in "respected" newspapers or watch on establishment news shows. The contrast between what someone personally saw and heard with the news reports will change their opinions of our news media forever.

Conservative complaints about fake news predate Donald Trump's candidacy by more than 50 years. However, the blatant corruption of the so called news media and now the attempted takeover of social media has grown continuously more blatant, severe and dangerous. Each time, the activists in the media pretend they only dislike their latest conservative victim and hope that we don't notice the long-running pattern.

Go to www.freedomwatchusa.org to join Freedom Watch's Leftist Media Strike Force to combat this leftist media cancer!