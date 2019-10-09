'South Park' creators issue mock apology after China ban

The creators of the long-running comedy cartoon "South Park" used their biting satirical wit once again to spotlight China's tyranny by issuing a mock apology in response to the communist government's decision to censor their show.

In the offending episode, "Band in China," Trey Parker and Matt Stone actually were targeting American companies and entrepreneurs who appease the tyrannical regime in exchange for profits.

But the episode, of necessity, depicted Chinese oppression, and the regime reacted by scrubbing the show from streaming and social media platforms in the country.

Parker and Stone then seized the opportunity to mock not only China but the NBA for its appeasement of the regime in the wake of a team owner's tweet of support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Watch the full episode of "Band in China"

The show's creators posted a statement on Twitter under the headline: "Official apology to China from Trey Parker and Matt Stone."

"Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts," they wrote.

"We too love money more than freedom and democracy."

Referring to China's ban of Winnie the Pooh because of social media memes mocking President Xi, Parker and Stone added, "Xi doesn't look just like Winnie the Pooh at all."

The statement concluded: "Tune in to our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?"

Sorry about that shout-out for freedom

Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted on Friday: "Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

He deleted the tweet and apologized after NBA sponsors in China reacted with anger. The Chinese basketball association cut off its relationship with the Rockets, and Chinese media companies refused to broadcast the team's games.

"I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China," Morey wrote on Twitter late Sunday. "I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives."

The league is developing a lucrative relationship with the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people that includes exhibition games in the country.

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, rebuked Morey, saying "the hurt this incident has caused will take a long time to repair."

Tsai, who was born in Taiwan, said that when he bought the team in September, "I didn’t expect my first public communication with our fans would be to comment on something as politically charged and grossly misunderstood as the way hundreds of millions of Chinese NBA fans feel about what just happened."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that Morey "is supported in terms of his ability to exercise his freedom of expression."

But the commissioner added that he also is "supporting Tsai."

"I realize, as I said again, these are complex issues. They don’t lend themselves easily to social media. I can’t ultimately run the NBA based on trying to satisfy everyone on Twitter," Silver said.

"And I will just add that the fact that we have apologized to fans in China is not inconsistent with supporting someone's right to have a point of view."

In South Park's episode "Band in China," the main character travels to China on business and is caught selling drugs and sent to a work camp where he witnesses torture. Meanwhile, his son back home is subject to Chinese censors when called on to write the script of a movie.

Taking direct aim at Hollywood, the movie's American producer reasons that any such production in America must consider China's wishes for it to be profitable.