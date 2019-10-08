Still tax-exempt?

Your story, "Christianity goes 'illegal' with 'sanctuary denomination,'" makes no mention of the politics of being a sanctuary church – how does it affect tax-exempt status? It should immediately make them taxable.

It's not that I don't care about the people here illegally – call them migrants if you want – but most of them are here illegally, and they're taking resources that could help our homeless, our veterans (homeless or not) and our under-served poor communities, to mention only a few.

If my pastor said anything political from the pulpit, it wouldn't be long before there'd be a price to pay. Why can't we take care of our own first, without being considered heartless?

Jody