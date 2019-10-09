Stocks rise for 1st time in 3 days

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose for the first time in three days on Wednesday as traders hoped for some kind of deal to come from U.S.-China trade talks beginning on Thursday, even if it’s a limited pact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 180 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1%. Stocks narrowed their gains heading into the close after Reuters reported China had lowered their expectations for these talks.

Apple shares contributed to the gains, rising 1.3% after an analyst at Canaccord Genuity hiked his price target on the iPhone maker to $260 per share from $240. Tech was the best-performing sector in the S&P 500, gaining more than 1%.

