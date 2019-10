(CNBC) -- Stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday as the corporate earnings season got off to a strong start.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.44 points, or 0.9% to close at 27,024.80. Tuesday marked the Dow’s first close above 27,000 since Sept. 19.

The S&P 500 gained 1% to close at 2,995.68 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% to 8,148.71. The S&P 500 was about 1% away from reaching an all-time high.

