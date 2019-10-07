Stop the lies about our Border Patrol

Little did I realize years ago, as I traveled to and from Arizona, that when I thanked the Border Patrol agents I saw in the airport, I was doing something that needed to be done.

My family lived in that state and I traveled there often. Each time I did, I saw many members of the BP in the airport – usually with serious faces and wary eyes. As I approached them, I could tell they weren't certain of my intent.

I smiled and openly thanked them for what they did in their job.

The smile of relief on their faces as they heard me showed that "thanks" was not something they heard often, if at all.

But that was about 15 years ago, and politics was different then as were the everyday crises those agents face. Yes, they had to deal with the illegals who crossed the border, with the drug and gun smuggling as well as the usual immigration issues they are charged with handling.

Yes, they do the same things now, but it has all changed because the numbers of the illegal incidents has increased as well as the attitude and dangers of those who cross the border illegally.

On top of that, the mood of many Americans and, yes, even elected politicians has changed. Despite the fact that the Border Patrol is dealing with people who are breaking the law, they are reviled in public for doing their job.

Incredibly, many Americans believe that such lawlessness is OK – because the people who are doing it are just "people" and they believe we have no right to treat them like criminals. In their view, it is OK to break the law because we should welcome people who are looking for a "better life" – the law be damned.

The line between illegal aliens and American citizens is more than blurred, and the result is a denigration of citizenship.

A perfect example of that is the trend toward "Sanctuary Cities" – jurisdictions that force their law enforcement officers to treat illegal aliens like legal citizens and not subject them to the law.

When views like that become dominant, and we are close to that now, the Border Patrol is caught in the middle. They have a job to do, but many revile them for doing it.

How would you like to spend your working days dealing with attitudes like that?

It's an incredible burden, and to call it "unfair" is a monumental understatement.

The New York Times recently wrote about what they called the "Morale Crisis" of the Border Patrol.

It quoted an agent in Tucson as saying he had been called a "sellout" and a "kid killer." It reported an agent in El Paso who said agents only eat at "BP friendly" restaurants because "there's always the possibility of them spitting in your food. Another agent in Arizona is said to have quit last year out of frustration. "Caging people for a nonviolent activity started to eat away at me."

That comment reflects the decision by the Trump administration to block and detain migrant families crossing the border illegally.

The issue is how the people are stopped and what happens to them when they are in custody. Whether they are kept on the Mexican side of the border or held in custody in this country isn't the entire issue. It has become a monumental job facing the agents along the border.

According to figures obtained by the Washington Examiner, agents took approximately 851,000 people into custody in fiscal 2019. That's the highest number of arrests since 2007.

These numbers do not include people crossing (or attempting to cross) at Ports of Entry or at the Canadian border or along the Pacific or Atlantic coasts.

The biggest change in these border crossers is the number of families that arrive. In 2015, it was fewer than 80,000. By Aug. 31 of this year, it was more than 450,000 people in 2019.

To say that the job of the Border Patrol has increased is also an understatement. It's also more dangerous.

At a routine traffic stop in Texas, an agent was shot and the perpetrator killed. It was in an area used by narcotic and weapon smugglers as well as illegal aliens.

The increase in such activities, including the smuggling of truckloads of illegals, has put the lives of agents in constant and increasing danger, with some receiving death threats.

A routine investigation in Arizona recently found a tractor trailer truck loaded with 31 Mexican migrants, all between 15 and 40 years old. The driver of the truck, an American citizen, was also apprehended. The agency says that more than 3,000 migrants were smuggled into the U.S. just since Oct. 1, 2018.

Keep in mind, these are just the numbers they know about.

What it all means is that we are being invaded by foreigners – people who want to have the benefits of the freedoms of America but without following the law to gain them.

It also means that too many Americans are blasting the Border Patrol for doing its job. The accusers are elected politicians, members of immigrant rights groups, crazy news groups and often, average citizens who have bought into the lies. There are even those who want the United Nations to investigate Border Patrol activities.

It leaves us with the question: How did we get to the point where so many Americans seem to think that protecting our borders is not necessary? That would make us the only country in the world to think such madness.

In addition to that, we are attacking the very people we hire to do that protection job. It is unfair especially because the accusations against them are untrue.

We owe Border Patrol agents apologies and our support – the future of our country and the rule of law is at stake.

And I still thank them every time I see them.

