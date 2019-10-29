Students deny Trump credit for Baghdadi death, but praise Obama for bin Laden raid

(CAMPUS REFORM) -- Following the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi over the weekend, Campus Reform Digital Reporter Eduardo Neret went to Georgetown University to ask students if President Donald Trump deserves any credit for ordering the raid.

Several students said Trump should not receive any credit at all. Others said credit should go to the U.S. military and national security officials who planned and executed the raid.

“I mean I guess it happened despite [Trump], he didn’t f**k it up too bad” one student said.

