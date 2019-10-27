Students plead with Hillary: 'Don't run' in 2020...'go home'

(CAMPUS REFORM) After former Secretary of State and Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made headlines for accusing current Democrat presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian asset, Campus Reform Digital Reporter Eduardo Neret went to George Washington University to see how students felt about Clinton possibly making another run at the presidency in 2020.

The students were not thrilled at the idea. Most said they would not vote for her if she entered the race.

“She has a tendency to kind of put a negative spin on everything, and I don’t think that that’s what the country needs right now,” one student told Neret.

