Students: Punish peers in offensive Halloween costumes

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A majority of college students say those who wear highly offensive Halloween costumes on campus should be punished, according to a new poll.

A College Pulse survey of 1,500 college students from across the nation found that 55 percent say students who wear highly offensive Halloween costumes on campus, such as blackface, should be punished, while 45 percent say they are a protected form of free speech.

The poll also found that most Democratic students — 72 percent — want to punish peers for wearing offensive costumes compared to Republican students at 22 percent.

