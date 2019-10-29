SECTIONS
Teacher accused of sex with 15-year-old on school property

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2019 at 5:43pm
(LOHUD) -- A former New Rochelle High School history teacher is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a teenage student during school hours, according to police.

The teacher, John Fraioli, a 34-year-old White Plains resident, was arrested on Monday and charged with third-degree criminal sex act, a felony.

Police said that the alleged act happened with a 15-year-old student in late spring while he was employed as a teacher. The incident occurred the morning of Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the high school, according to court records.

