Teacher accused of sex with 15-year-old on school property

(LOHUD) -- A former New Rochelle High School history teacher is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a teenage student during school hours, according to police.

The teacher, John Fraioli, a 34-year-old White Plains resident, was arrested on Monday and charged with third-degree criminal sex act, a felony.

Police said that the alleged act happened with a 15-year-old student in late spring while he was employed as a teacher. The incident occurred the morning of Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the high school, according to court records.

