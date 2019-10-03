SECTIONS
Education
Teacher terminated for not using transgender's pronouns sues

'He wasn't fired for something he said. He was fired for what he didn't say'

Published October 2, 2019 at 11:40pm
(NBC NEWS) A Virginia high school teacher who was fired for refusing to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns has filed a lawsuit against school officials and the board.

Peter Vlaming, who was a French teacher at West Point High School, said he was fired because he would not use pronouns such as "him" and "his" to refer to a female student who was transitioning to male.

According to the suit filed Monday in King William County, using the male pronouns would have "violated" Vlaming's "conscience" and went against his religious beliefs, so he called the student by his preferred name during class and avoided using pronouns altogether.

Read the full story ›

