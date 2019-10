(LIFEZETTE) Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has flipped the table on Democrats who are “weaponizing” so-called “whistleblowers” as a way to attack and try to take down President Donald Trump.

In what can only be called a dramatic and amazing announcement, Cruz took to Twitter on Friday and called on whistleblowers to come forward with information on former President Barack Obama — as well as on John O. Brennan, former CIA director.

Read the full story ›