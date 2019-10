(CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan died Monday at age 66 — nearly three years after she was first hospitalized with what doctors later said was encephalitis.

The cause? Powassan virus, a relatively rare tick-borne disease.

Encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain often caused by an infection like the Powassan virus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Read the full story ›