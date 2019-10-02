Time to end the noxious Saudi relationship

(AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE) -- Ben Freeman and William Hartung call on Congress to hold the Saudi government accountable for its many crimes, including the murder of Jamal Khashoggi one year ago today:

"Yet, one year after Khashoggi’s killing, and 4 ½ years into the brutal Saudi-led intervention in Yemen, Congress and the president have yet to hold Saudi Arabia accountable. That cannot be allowed to stand. On the anniversary of Khashoggi’s murder, we owe it to him to stand up to the Saudi lobby and the president, and once and for all punish the Saudi government for what it has done."

It is a measure of the Saudi crown prince’s inept and destructive behavior that he has managed to damage the U.S.-Saudi relationship so badly in just a few years. He has transformed a mostly unthinking bipartisan consensus in favor of backing the Saudi government into a serious debate about withholding U.S. support and cooperation from the kingdom entirely. The crown prince’s reckless foreign policy and the atrocious war on Yemen in particular have demonstrated to most Americans that the Saudi government is a menace and a liability, and his use of torture and murder against domestic critics has exposed his would-be cheerleaders in the West as fools. Saudi and American interests are diverging sharply, and it is time that the nature of the relationship changed to reflect that. The current U.S.-Saudi relationship needs to end, and so does the renewed U.S. military presence on Saudi territory.

