Tlaib facing House ethics investigation

The members of the "squad" in Congress – the four, far-left, outspoken freshmen who seem to have seized leadership from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – have something else in common

Complaints about ethics violations.

At least three of the four do.

The Hill reported the House Ethics Committee in investigating Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for allegedly taking a salary from her 2018 campaign.

Already Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota have been cited by ethics investigators.

The fourth squad member is Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

House Ethics Committee Chairman Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and ranking member Kenny Marchant, R-Texas, said the probe "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee."

An official in Tlaib's office said the issue is her campaign salary paid during the 2018 race.

The Federal Election Commission allows non-incumbent candidates to pay themselves a salary from their campaign only under certain circumstances.

A spokesman for the congresswoman claimed there were no violations of the law.

But FEC records show Tlaib was paid $17,500 in salary after the 2018 general election, which may be illegal.

Ocasio-Cortez already has been the subject of several ethics complaints during her first term.

Two watchdog groups have filed complaints against her with the Office of Congressional Ethics for misusing her resources as a congresswoman. Another group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging she and her chief of staff set up a million-dollar private slush fund.

An FEC complaint accuses Omar of illegally using campaign funds to pay for travel expenses for a Democratic political consultant, Tim Mynett, whose wife accuses him of having an extramarital affair with the Muslim congresswoman.

Mynett's company, E Street Group, was paid about $230,000 for travel expenses beginning in early April.

DailyMail.com reported in August that amid claims Omar married and divorced her brother in an immigration scam, the congresswoman had separated from her current husband, Ahmed Hirsi. She previously was married to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

Twitter social media aggregator Twitchy commented on the claim against Tlaib, "We're shocked … SHOCKED."

"This is the same woman whose own father said she lied about her residence to win an election."