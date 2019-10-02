SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Tlaib insists on race requirement for 'facial recognition'

'Analysts need to be African Americans'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2019 at 9:30am
Print

(Fox News) U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the Michigan Democrat among four freshmen congresswomen known as "the Squad," says Detroit police should hire only black people to manage their facial recognition technology because other races "think African Americans all look the same."

Tlaib made the statement to James Craig, the city's police chief, during a tour of his department's Real Time Crime Center, the Detroit News reported. Detroit police invited Tlaib to tour the facility after she criticized the agency for using facial recognition technology to identify suspects in August.

"Analysts need to be African Americans, not people that are not," Tlaib told Craig during the tour, which was "tense," according to The Detroit News.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sanders cancels events over heart problem
Biden ally warns Ukraine could blow up campaign
Pompeo hits back at 'bullying' Dems in Congress
Tlaib insists on race requirement for 'facial recognition'
North Korea fires what may be sub-based ballistic missile
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×