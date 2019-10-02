Tlaib insists on race requirement for 'facial recognition'

(Fox News) U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the Michigan Democrat among four freshmen congresswomen known as "the Squad," says Detroit police should hire only black people to manage their facial recognition technology because other races "think African Americans all look the same."

Tlaib made the statement to James Craig, the city's police chief, during a tour of his department's Real Time Crime Center, the Detroit News reported. Detroit police invited Tlaib to tour the facility after she criticized the agency for using facial recognition technology to identify suspects in August.

"Analysts need to be African Americans, not people that are not," Tlaib told Craig during the tour, which was "tense," according to The Detroit News.

