Tornado rips through Dallas

(Fox News) A tornado ripped through Dallas Sunday night, leaving a trail of heavy damage across the area, including collapsed buildings and downed power lines.

The damage, estimated to have stretched 17 miles long, left more than 95,000 people without power. While no major injuries have been reported, first responders were going door to door in some neighborhoods to check on residents, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The National Weather Service has warned of continued high winds and hail.

