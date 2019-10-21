SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Tornado rips through Dallas

Up to 95,000 without power

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2019 at 9:13am
Print

(Fox News) A tornado ripped through Dallas Sunday night, leaving a trail of heavy damage across the area, including collapsed buildings and downed power lines.

The damage, estimated to have stretched 17 miles long, left more than 95,000 people without power. While no major injuries have been reported, first responders were going door to door in some neighborhoods to check on residents, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The National Weather Service has warned of continued high winds and hail.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







San Francisco blacklists 22 states over failure to promote abortion
Obama staffer: Quid pro quo happens 'all the time'
Now Sanders proposes taking more money than people make
Beto doubles down in attacks on churches
Media claims Gabbard didn't deny being Russian asset
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×