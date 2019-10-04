SECTIONS
Trump blows away Democrats with record-breaking fundraising totals

$310 million -- at this point, Obama and DNC had only $70 million

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 3, 2019 at 10:43pm
(YAHOO FINANCE) President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised $125 million in the third quarter, a record-breaking fundraising sum. According to Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, the president now has $156 million in cash on hand with nearly $310 million raised so far this year. In contrast, former President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) had only pulled in $70 million in the third quarter of 2011.

Despite this record, several campaigns for Democratic candidates have voluntarily announced their Q3 fundraising totals, and the numbers show that donors are not slowing in their support. Campaigns closed the books on the third quarter Monday evening.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
