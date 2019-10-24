SECTIONS
Politics U.S. World
Print

Trump: 'We're building a wall in Colorado'

'A big one that really works that you can't get over'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2019 at 11:04pm
Print

(CBS4) -- DENVER – President Donald Trump said, “We’re building a wall in Colorado” when talking about border wall progress on Wednesday afternoon. Trump was speaking in Pittsburgh at the Shale Insight Conference when he made the comments.

“And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under and we’re building a wall in Texas. We’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned,” said Trump.

Work crews in South Texas are laying steel along the U.S.-Mexico border in preparation for the installation of new segments of border wall.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Zuckerberg smirks when told: 'Perhaps you believe you are above the law?'
Trump: 'We're building a wall in Colorado'
Matt Lauer speaks out about rape allegations in 1st interview
Why the 'woke' corporations back China
Google achieves 'quantum supremacy' with new supercomputer
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×