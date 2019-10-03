SECTIONS
Politics U.S. World
Print

Trump: China should investigate Bidens

Doubles down on Ukraine probe

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 3, 2019 at 3:59pm
Print

(CNBC) President Donald Trump on Thursday called on China to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, on the eve of restarted trade talks between the two economic superpowers.

Biden’s campaign shot back at Trump, saying he was dishing out a “grotesque choice of lies over truth and self over the country.”

Trump, speaking outside the White House before departing for Florida, mentioned China after pressing his call for Ukraine to launch a probe into Biden and his son — a request he made in a July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president that led Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks rise, rebounding from steep 2-day sell-off
Trump: China should investigate Bidens
Records: Former Ukrainian prosecutor was told to back off Biden
Brennan launches pre-emptive defense to Durham investigation
2 dozen soldiers injured in parachute training accident
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×