Trump: China should investigate Bidens

(CNBC) President Donald Trump on Thursday called on China to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, on the eve of restarted trade talks between the two economic superpowers.

Biden’s campaign shot back at Trump, saying he was dishing out a “grotesque choice of lies over truth and self over the country.”

Trump, speaking outside the White House before departing for Florida, mentioned China after pressing his call for Ukraine to launch a probe into Biden and his son — a request he made in a July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president that led Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry.

