Trump keeps promises – we keep praying

"Our country could begin to unravel if an elected president is thrown out of office because of lies and the media." – Franklin Graham

I will soon gather in the D.C. area with other board members of Intercessors for America. I've been privileged to serve with this team for almost 45 years. Our mission: to see God's purposes for America fulfilled through sustained prayer and Spirit-led obedience.

God's Word instructs us to pray regularly for those in authority over us. "I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them, intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity. This is good and pleases God our Savior, who wants everyone to be saved and to understand the truth" (1 Timothy 2:1-4 NLT).

As hysteria and drumbeats intensify among Trump-hating Democrats and some Republicans to try and finally remove the president from office, an urgent call to prayer is critical. The severity of what's happening must be grasped as dangerous forces are at work that can be devastating to America.

Trump: I'm draining the swamp

President Trump shared a video message recently reminding Americans that the opposition party is attempting to impeach him because of his promise to "drain the swamp." This political "hit job" continues Obama's, Biden's and Hillary's alleged election interference in 2016 (currently being investigated by the Justice Department). As the nation's chief law official, the president has the constitutional right to expose corruption.

Said Trump: "What's going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics. The Democrats want to take away your guns. They want to take away your health care. They want to take away your vote. They want to take away your freedom. They want to take away your judges. They want to take away everything. We can never let this happen. We are fighting to drain the swamp and that's exactly what I'm doing, and you see why we have to do it: because our country is at stake like never before."

Our president concluded by stating, "It's all very simple. They're trying to stop me because I am fighting for you and I'll never let that happen."

What's really happening

For those who dismiss this as simply "political theater," it's time to stop and face the brutal reality that the left-leaning Democratic Party, along with Trump-hating Republicans, a thoroughly corrupt media and outspoken Hollywood celebrities are deadly serious. These so-called "progressives" who want to "fundamentally transform" our nation have been belligerent in the past, pushing for the impeachment of Donald Trump (starting just days after his election), William Barr and Brett Kavanaugh. They are now gleeful and on steroids in their attempt to try again removing the man they believe "stole the election" from Hillary Clinton.

Try as they may, Trump's adversaries are aggressively promoting a ruse but here's the deal:

1. There is no evidence of impeachable criminal activity.

2. There is no Democratic presidential candidate gaining traction and capturing the voter's imagination (as did Bill Clinton and Barack Obama) to defeat President Trump as long as the economy remains strong (which tragically they try to conceal).

3. There is a continuing attempt to remove Trump "by any means necessary" instead of the historical way – vote him out of office.

4. There is a growing sense of desperation among Democratic leaders facing frustrating realities that Biden appears befuddled and betrayed by his own boasting, bullying the Ukrainian president; Sanders had a heart attack (pray for him) and is basically done at 78 years of age; Warren's anti-capitalist/socialist rhetoric is being exposed (she's amassed $12 million, has a $3 million mansion and an expensive D.C. condo plus gets $430,000 to teach a college class; and, two-time loser Hillary "sniffs" another chance not by campaigning but being drafted at the 2020 convention. If things really get bad, there's always candidate Andrew Yang with his promise of $1,000 a month to every non-incarcerated citizen!

The lineup is not very impressive, thus the desperation.

Remembering promises kept

The year prior to President Trump's providential presidential victory, I sat among 1,200 Christian leaders for a gathering in New York. I counted it an honor to be present with Franklin Graham, David Barton, James and Shirley Dobson, Ben Carson, Gov. Mike Huckabee and multitudes of humble servants who came to learn about the man seeking the presidency and passionate to work with all of us to get our nation back on track and "Make America Great Again!"

At the New York leaders gathering, I listened to promises and pledges Donald Trump made, and I, like multitudes present, was greatly encouraged and hopeful for a turnaround in America. Was it possible that God would answer the sincere and fervent supplications of millions of patriotic, faith-filled citizens for an "awakening" amidst our most serious downward spiral?

In the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, Donald Trump won the presidency! He's worked indefatigably amidst almost nonstop mockery and slanderous attacks to fulfill the commitments he made at that gathering and overflow rallies throughout America. How has he survived this bombardment except through our faithful intercession?

Let's objectively survey the man's work on behalf of all of us, our children and grandchildren.

President Donald Trump appointed constitutionally conservative Supreme Court justices and over 150 conservative judges throughout the land; surrounded himself with Christian Cabinet members like Mike Pence, Ben Carson, Sonny Perdue, Mike Pompeo and Betsy DeVos; stood against the leftist push for globalism to dismantle America's sovereignty and promote "open borders"; rebuilt our military and stature as the moral leader on the world stage; cut taxes to restore a robust economy and achieve record employment for everyone, especially minorities; restored our relationship with Israel and transferred our Embassy to Jerusalem; worked aggressively with the Heritage Foundation and other organizations to restore eroding religious liberties; stood against illegal immigration and resistance to a secure border wall; confronted on a continual basis "fake news" and a corrupt media and journalists misleading and deceiving the American public; removed unnecessary restrictions and regulations for energy independence, liberating us from dependence on OPEC; ended the irresponsible "deal" with Iran; and, unashamedly and uncompromisingly stood up for the sanctity of human life and protection of unborn babies.

Call to prayer and fasting

The Democrats have attempted over and over again to remove President Trump. They initially declared the election a fraud. They propagated the notion that President Trump sexually assaulted multiple women. For two years (wasting over $30 million in taxpayer money), they hyped the Russian collusion narrative. Now they're determined to extract from a phone conversation charges of criminal activity – "high crimes and misdemeanors" – that they maintain warrants immediate removal of Donald Trump as commander in chief.

Here's the deal: As we've obeyed the Scriptures and prayed repeatedly for our president, it's time to pray and proclaim the truth at this very real tipping point in our nation's history. May we then declare together "We have escaped as a bird out of the snare of the hunters; the snare is broken, and we have escaped" (Psalm124:7).

Listen to Larry's 15-minutes "Here's the Deal" podcast daily on the Charisma Podcast Network.