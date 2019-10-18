Trump opponents say their Halloween spell is working!

(Washington Examiner) A week before Halloween, opponents of President Trump will gather in the thousands to cast a spell on the administration to prevent the administration from harming the country.

Participants in the ritual, which has been performed regularly since Trump's inauguration, are taking particular encouragement from Democrats' recent launch of an impeachment inquiry, which they see as a sign their efforts are working.

“I’m willing to go on record and say it’s working,” said Michael Hughes, the self-described magical thinker and activist who came up with the ritual.

The spell is crafted “to bind Donald Trump and all those who abet him," and is supposed to be performed during every waning crescent moon until Trump is removed from office.

Read the full story ›