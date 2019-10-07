SECTIONS
Trump rips reports of 2nd 'Deep State' whistleblower

'Keep them coming!'

(Washington Times) President Trump took aim late Saturday at reports that a second whistleblower has emerged, accusing his foes of “going to the bench” after the first complaint filed about his conversation with the Ukraine president.

“The first so-called second hand information ‘Whistleblower’ got my phone conversation almost completely wrong, so now word is they are going to the bench and another ‘Whistleblower’ is coming in from the Deep State, also with second hand info. Meet with Shifty. Keep them coming!” tweeted Mr. Trump.

Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the first whistleblower, told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos that a second intelligence official has spoken to the Inspector General, and that this person has “first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations outlined in the original complaint,” according to ABC.

Read the full story ›

