Why Trump is smiling despite impeachment witch hunt

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is circulating a four-page memo in Congress consisting of what she deems to be Trump's violations to his oath of office. She calls it a fact sheet, but those are her opinions, not facts. Just more Democratic accusations. That is all they have to offer.

Why is Pelosi doing this prior to public hearings in the House? Is she attempting to influence members of the House and Senate prior to their seeing evidence? How about the public?

Rep. Adam Schiff blew it. Tampering with witnesses. Leaking information. Meetings with the whistleblower prior to the accusation document. His parody about the call between Trump and the Ukraine president. The statements by the Ukraine president. A grand jury-type process instead of committee hearings.

Pelosi now claims that impeachment hearings will continue until the Christmas break instead of holding a vote by Thanksgiving. And now she wants those hearings to be public instead of in private. Why the changes?

There are fewer than 30 scheduled working days for Congress before the Christmas break. Is this how Pelosi plans to spend those working days? What else of significance has she and the Democrats gotten done? Nothing.

If impeachment goes to the Senate, it will not be until 2020 at the earliest. And then the Senate proceedings will stretch into the spring of 2020, all the way through the Democratic primaries.

Trump's defense will dominate the news. The Democratic platform will get lost in the impeachment noise. Trump will attack the attempted coup as existing since Nov 8, 2016, perpetrated by the swamp of Democrats/deep state bureaucrats/establishment class of politicians (including Sens. Romney, Corker, Flake). His defense will bring up every false accusation and characterize them as attempts to nullify his win over Clinton. His defenders will point out that the swamp has been looking for anything to justify their coup, including trying to manufacture crimes with help from the FBI/CIA and State Department.

Trump's outrage about the establishment witch hunt will resonate with average working Americans. Average working Americans will understand what is happening. Many have been in the same situations at their jobs. Affirmative action. Political correctness. Taxes for social justice programs. Outsourcing by companies like Bain (Romney) and GE (Jeff Immelt).

Average working Americans will feel personally attacked as Trump is attacked. They will see Trump as their guardian against the destruction of their America. Jobs. Wages. The Wall. Families. Trump is smiling.

Oh, how this worm is turning. Nancy does not have the votes in the Senate, and her accomplice jealous Mitt Romney does not have the influence that she hoped. Once more, the liberal media cartel was wrong. Once more, the media were trying to affect public opinion rather than report facts. Twenty-plus Republican senators will not defect from Trump.

Pelosi has lots more selling to do. That is why the delay and why hearings will go public. But the Republicans will now also have their say as the hearings are brought into the open.

What questions do you think those Republicans will have for the whistleblower, for Schiff, for members of Schiff's staff, for the professionals who wrote the call transcript, for each and every witness?

What will Attorney General Barr and the IG have released about FBI interference into the 2016 election by then? How about more information about Hunter and Joe Biden and about the destruction of evidence by Hillary Clinton? Or about Fusion GPS and Michael Steele? And about the roles of Clapper, Brennan and Comey?

Yes, Trump is smiling, and will continue to do so through November 2020.