Trump will 'steamroll competition,' predicts Moody's Analytics

Noters importance of 'prevailing economic sentiment at the household level'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2019 at 12:30pm
(CNBC) -- President Donald Trump looks likely to cruise to re-election next year under three different economic models Moody’s Analytics employed to gauge the 2020 race.

Barring anything unusual happening, the president’s Electoral College victory could easily surpass his 2016 win over Democrat Hillary Clinton, which came by a 304-227 count.

Moody’s based its projections on how consumers feel about their own financial situation, the gains the stock market has achieved during Trump’s tenure, and the prospects for unemployment, which has fallen to a 50-year low. Should those variables hold up, the president looks set to get another four-year term.

