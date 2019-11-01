SECTIONS
TSA finds gun-shaped toilet paper roller in bag at airport

Travelers are not permitted to bring real or replica firearms through security

October 31, 2019
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Transportation Security Administration agents at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport uncovered a more decorative than deadly item when they checked a passenger’s carry-on.

Agents on Tuesday thought there was a gun in the bag when they put it through the X-ray machine. However, a closer inspection revealed a gun-shaped toilet paper roller. The realistic replica gun was designed to spin paper instead of bullets.

Travelers are not permitted to bring real or replica firearms through security checkpoints.

