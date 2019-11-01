TSA finds gun-shaped toilet paper roller in bag at airport

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Transportation Security Administration agents at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport uncovered a more decorative than deadly item when they checked a passenger’s carry-on.
Agents on Tuesday thought there was a gun in the bag when they put it through the X-ray machine. However, a closer inspection revealed a gun-shaped toilet paper roller. The realistic replica gun was designed to spin paper instead of bullets.
Travelers are not permitted to bring real or replica firearms through security checkpoints.
