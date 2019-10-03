Twice-deported illegal, returns, sells drugs and guns

(WBTV) An illegal immigrant already convicted of re-entering the United States twice after being deported faces additional York County cocaine trafficking charges, officials said.

Gilberto Antonio Moreno-Moreno, 37, of Rock Hill was booked into the York County jail late Monday, according to police reports and jail records.

Moreno-Moreno could face a mandatory minimum of 25 years in a South Carolina prison if convicted of drug trafficking, then face deportation, under state law.

