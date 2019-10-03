SECTIONS
Money
Print

Twitter exec moonlights in military disinformation unit

Bombshell revelation was right there on his LinkedIn page

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2019 at 11:32pm
Print

(VICE) A senior Twitter executive has been quietly working part-time for the British Army’s psychological warfare unit known for conducting disinformation campaigns on, yes, Twitter.

The bombshell revelation was right there on his LinkedIn page.

Gordon MacMillan, a former journalist who oversees editorial operations for Twitter in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, openly admitted on his LinkedIn page that he is “a reserve officer in the British Army serving in 77th Brigade, which specialized in nonlethal engagement.” MacMillan further describes the brigade as the army’s psychological and social media unit. He's been with the unit since at least 2016.

But all references to the 77th Brigade and the British Army were deleted from his profile on Monday morning.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Twice-deported illegal, returns, sells drugs and guns
North Carolina man wins $750,000 after suing wife's lover
Latest victim of cancel culture: Gandhi
Masked antifa radical who harassed elderly lady is Syrian migrant
Chelsea Clinton: Trump's 'whole life has been a scam'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×