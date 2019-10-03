Twitter exec moonlights in military disinformation unit

(VICE) A senior Twitter executive has been quietly working part-time for the British Army’s psychological warfare unit known for conducting disinformation campaigns on, yes, Twitter.

The bombshell revelation was right there on his LinkedIn page.

Gordon MacMillan, a former journalist who oversees editorial operations for Twitter in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, openly admitted on his LinkedIn page that he is “a reserve officer in the British Army serving in 77th Brigade, which specialized in nonlethal engagement.” MacMillan further describes the brigade as the army’s psychological and social media unit. He's been with the unit since at least 2016.

But all references to the 77th Brigade and the British Army were deleted from his profile on Monday morning.

