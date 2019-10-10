U.N. going broke? Obama appointee proves Trump's point

In her criticism of President Trump's stance on funding the United Nations, former ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power inadvertently helped make the president's case.

Trump was responding on Twitter to the U.N.'s looming $230 million shortfall and the possibility its 37,000 employees may not get a paycheck on time.

"So make all Member Countries pay, not just the United States," he wrote.

Power reacted: "Just another diversionary lie from @realDonaldTrump. Other countries in fact pay 78% of @UN budget. They also provide nearly 100 percent of the 100,000 soldiers & police who help stabilize dangerous places like Mali & Lebanon where the US has important national security interests."

Twitter users pointed out to Power that her numbers didn't add up.

Stacey wrote: "So … 195 countries pay 78% & the US pays 22% and you don't see this as an imbalance? M'kay."

Jeff McIrish said: "The US, with less than 5% of the world's population, pays 22% of the UN budget. I thought you leftists believed in everyone paying their 'fair share.'"

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy noted that it was a "great point" that Power made, "albeit not the one she thinks she's making."

CBS News reported Secretary General Antonio Guterres promised "stop-gap measures."

He said "member states" paid only 70 percent of what the global body wants to spend in 2019.

Moves may include postponing conferences and meetings, reducing services and restricting travel.

The report said only 129 of the 193 nations have paid their dues.

"Not including what it pays for peacekeeping operations, the U.N.'s operating budget for 2018-2019 is close to $5.4 billion, with the United States contributing the largest share at 22 percent," CBS reported.

As part of President Trump's campaign to encourage other nations to fulfill their international obligations and stop relying on American funding, he has suggested cutbacks to U.N. funding.

That move actually began before he took office.

WND reported in 2016 the opposition to U.N. funding was building at least in part because the U.N. had voted more times to condemn Israel than all the other nations of the world combined.

The U.N. also adopts procedures and policies to override national law and advocate for abortion. And it routinely appoints nations with poor human rights records, such as Angola and Senegal, to its Security Council.

Further, it threatens Americans' constitutional rights through its Arms Trade Treaty and parental rights through its Convention on the Rights of the Child.

At that time, a petition urged President Trump to withdraw the United States from the U.N. entirely and expel the headquarters from American soil.

At the time, David Greenfield at FrontPage Magazine wrote, "The United Nations does only two things consistently and effectively: waste money and bash Israel. Sometimes it manages to do both at the same time."

He pointed out that for its money, the U.S. gets a U.N. email system that was "used to distribute child pornography … U.N. staff members have smuggled drugs, attacked each other with knives and pool cues, not to mention a tractor."

Greenfield also mentioned bribery cases.

Defunding, he said, is "something that we and every sane country should have done decades ago."

"If you give money to the U.N., it will end up anywhere and everywhere except where it's supposed to go. But defunding the U.N. isn't enough. There is no reason for us to remain there at all."

He concluded: "We should defund and withdraw. … The billions we waste on the U.N. will go toward taking care of our people. And once we are free of the U.N., we will actually be able to promote real human rights instead of pandering to the dictators and Islamists of the United Nations."

Charles Krauthammer questioned at the time the U.N. spending "more than half its time and energy and resources and bureaucracy trying to attack the only Jewish state on the planet, a tiny little spec, while genocide, mayhem, murder and terrorism is going on all over the world."

Joseph Farah, founder, editor and CEO of WND, called the U.N. "a massively corrupt and hopelessly broken institution."

"If ever there was a time and the right opportunity to put this on the front burner of a new administration that clearly opposes the kind of globalist vision that the U.N. offers and promotes, this is it," he wrote. "Enough is a enough! Why are we supporting this twisted, anti-Israel rogues gallery with our tax dollars and debt? Why do we continue to permit them to operate within our country? If Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress don't seize this moment, a future administration will undoubtedly humiliate the U.S. and our allies, again, through the auspices of the United Nuisances."

At PJMedia, Roger L. Simon said the U.N. would be a good place to cut the budget.