SECTIONS
Money Politics U.S.
Print

U.S. adds 136,000 jobs in September

Unemployment hits 50-year low

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2019 at 9:13am
Print

(Marketwatch) The numbers: The economy added 136,000 new jobs in September, the government said Friday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a 150,000 increase.

This is the slowest pace of job growth in four months, as businesses grew more cautious about hiring, but employment gains for August and July revised up by a combined 45,000

And in a separate survey, the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, the lowest rate since December 1969. The number of unemployed people fell by 275,00 over the month.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







N.Y. Times book on Kavanaugh bombs
Top prosecutor doing 'audit' of Biden-Burisma case
U.S. adds 136,000 jobs in September
Nunes: Impeachment 'an orchestrated farce'
Documents: Hunter Biden may have made millions
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×