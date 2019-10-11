SECTIONS
U.S.-China reach trade war 'pause'

Washington will not be raising tariffs on Beijing to 30% level

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 11, 2019 at 5:01pm
(FOX BUSINESS NEWS) https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/us-china-reach-partial-trade-deal-reports

The U.S. and China have reached a partial trade pause.

President Trump, speaking at the White House, said: “We’ve come to a very substantial phase one deal”...adding it will take three to five weeks to get written. The deal includes intellectual property, financial services and $40-$50 billion related to agriculture products. It is unclear what the U.S will give up in return and a comprehensive trade deal will have two or three phases.

The U.S. will not be raising tariffs on the Chinese next week to the 30 percent level as part of this agreement.

WND News Services
