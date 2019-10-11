U.S.-China reach trade war 'pause'

(FOX BUSINESS NEWS) https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/us-china-reach-partial-trade-deal-reports
The U.S. and China have reached a partial trade pause.
President Trump, speaking at the White House, said: “We’ve come to a very substantial phase one deal”...adding it will take three to five weeks to get written. The deal includes intellectual property, financial services and $40-$50 billion related to agriculture products. It is unclear what the U.S will give up in return and a comprehensive trade deal will have two or three phases.
The U.S. will not be raising tariffs on the Chinese next week to the 30 percent level as part of this agreement.