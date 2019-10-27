SECTIONS
Diversions
Print

Most U.S. dairy cows are descended from just 2 bulls

'We've lost genetic variation. Some of it was valuable stuff'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 26, 2019 at 8:09pm
Print

(NPR) Chad Dechow, a geneticist at Pennsylvania State University who studies dairy cows, is explaining how all of America's cows ended up so similar to each other.

He brings up a website on his computer. "This is the company Select Sires," he says. It's one of just a few companies in the United States that sells semen from bulls for the purpose of artificially inseminating dairy cows.

Dechow chooses the lineup of Holstein bulls. This is the breed that dominates the dairy business. They're the black-and-white animals that give a lot of milk.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×