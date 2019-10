(LONDON TELEGRAPH) The family of a teenager who was killed in a crash with a US diplomat’s wife who has since left the UK are considering suing US government officials, their spokesman has said.

Harry Dunn died in a fatal road incident near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

The 19-year-old was riding his motorcycle when a woman emerged from the airbase on the wrong side of the road and there was a head-on collision.

Northamptonshire Police met with the 42-year-old suspect, who is the wife of a US diplomat and who reportedly claimed diplomatic immunity.