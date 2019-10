(BBC News) A US citizen working as a tour guide has been charged with spying for Chinese intelligence services, the US Department of Justice said.

Xuehua Peng delivered classified information to China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), prosecutors said.

Mr Peng, 56, allegedly completed five "dead drops" at hotel rooms between 2015 and 2018.

He was arrested on Friday in Hayward, California, and denied bail at a court hearing.

