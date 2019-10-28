SECTIONS
Uber announces deeper push into financial services with Uber Money

Includes digital wallet, upgraded debit and credit cards

WND News Services
Published October 28, 2019
(CNBC) -- Ride-hailing giant Uber is making a deeper push into financial services.

The company announced on Monday the formation of a new division called Uber Money to house its efforts, which include a digital wallet and upgraded debit and credit cards. The emphasis, at first, will be expanding Uber’s efforts to give its 4 million-plus drivers and couriers around the world access to a mobile bank account so they can get paid after each ride, according to Peter Hazlehurst, who will head the new division.

“We wanted to help everybody understand that there’s a new part of Uber that’s focused on financial services and that has a mission of giving people access to the type of financial services they were excluded from,” Hazlehurst said in a phone interview.


