SECTIONS
World
Print

Ukraine reviews case into company that employed Biden son

'Not a single official or politician has called me or tried to influence my decisions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2019 at 4:32pm
Print

(Voice of America) Ukraine's Prosecutor General said on Friday that his office is reviewing all the cases that were closed by his predecessors, including several related to the owner of a gas company where former Vice President Joe Biden's son sat on the board.

Ruslan Ryaboshapka's comments came amid an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump that relates to a call he made to the Ukrainian president asking him to investigate the Democratic presidential candidate and his son's work in Ukraine.

Ryaboshapka told reporters in Kyiv that prosecutors are auditing all the cases that were closed or dismissed by former prosecutors, including several related to Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of the gas company Burisma that hired Hunter Biden in 2014, at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration's diplomatic dealings with Kyiv.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow rallies more than 350 points after 'Goldilocks' jobs report
Diahann Carroll, Oscar-nominated, pioneering actress, dies
Ukraine reviews case into company that employed Biden son
'We must eat the babies for climate change!'
N.Y. Times book on Kavanaugh bombs
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×