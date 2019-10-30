Ultimate rebel Kanye West's grand slam: 'Jesus is King'

Kanye West's new album, "Jesus is King," demonstrates yet again the ingenuity of this remarkable musician and true rebel in modern America. In a steady flow of surprising turns, Kanye again shocks the world by using the very worst, demonized taboo word in the Western hedonist narrative: Jesus is King.

Kanye West could not have possibly embarked on a worse revolt against the current nihilist culture that permeates the very structures of Hollywood, the entertainment industry and the mainstream media. Let us instantly assume that the media will hate with a passion his groundbreaking record.

With the Candace Owens "black people are not owned by the left" debate behind him, in which the liberal media raged at the idea that Democrats are using the black minority and seek to re-enslave black Americans by infusing into their minds the demeaning role of being the chronically weak victim, West now demonstrates leadership in the decaying United States.

Ravaged by cultural strife, political divide at a near civil war level, sexuality and gender obsession, racial tensions created by left-wing identity politics, the U.S. divide is at an all-time high. The mainstream media are working remarkably hard to demonize anyone who protests. By design, as the transnational, internationalist, globalist business model depends on keeping "the people" divided and frail, while billions are transferred from public wealth to a few people's pockets, 62 individuals to be exact, according to The Guardian, Donald Trump reimplementing the nation state and striving to end American corruption is, of course, the undesired hiccup. Over 90% of U.S. media is owned by the very same few individuals. No wonder Trump is demonized; he threatens their very profitable system.

Without redistribution of wealth, jobs have been outsourced to the Far East with only one group profiting: the modern feudal lords and killers of democracy, the top financial elite. At The Herland Report we steadily address these issues. The 2007 financial crisis is but a statement of Western capitalism breaking away from the fundamental values of trust and reliability that characterized the ideals in the traditional capitalist system. The Protestant ethic is long gone. Needless to say, the general population suffer.

The Christian message and ideals constitute the very opposite of the current trends of greed in the United States. It voices the requirement of honesty, chastity, faithfulness, perseverance, patience, accountability, trustworthiness and faith in the holy power of Jesus to break the chains of Satan in this world. These are the very ideals scorned, demonized, hated to the point of persecution by the liberal mainstream media and the entertainment industry today.

What a pure pleasure it must be to Kanye West to be hated by the very forces that attempt to tear down the West, divide its people, mistreat its women and end Western hegemony.

The American entertainment industry seem incapable of hailing anything else than sex, drugs, partying and the chronic misusing of half-naked women in hip-hop videos on endless repeat with buffed up, tattooed guys with gold chains.

All you ever see is men in expensive cars bragging about adultery, drug abuse, easy earned money, partying in clubs with the same group of half-naked women. The left-wing feminists are despicably silent, apparently with no objection whatsoever to the dehumanizing-women trend in these trashy videos, which teach the next generation the role of the woman.

If I could figuratively "ring the neck" of the leading hip-hop artists, I would be more than happy to – such as the brilliant musician who could have been so much greater if he had shown some leadership for the next generations, Snoop Dog. He and his contemporaries pump stupidity into young heads instead of being role models who pave the way for a better future for millions who are suffering.

So many other names could be mentioned: Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and what exactly is Jay-Z contributing, except getting filthy rich on half-naked women, including his own wife, Beyonce?

The complete lack of responsibility and constructive leadership permeates the hip-hop industry, with a few exceptions, Kendrick Lamar one of them.

With rampant drug abuse, with a $100 billion yearly illegal narcotics industry flowing through the U.S. southern border, homelessness in America and divorce rates soaring, Kanye West points to the very religious foundation the liberals hate more than anything: the traditional belief in Jesus Christ, savior of the world.

So, good luck to America if the destructive, divisive and hateful trends continues, which will lead to even more "civil war." Kanye West suggests another remedy, which in the history of civilizations has shown to mend hatred and produce a much brighter future.