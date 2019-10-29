University sponsors 'Abortion Access Is Love' event

When Jesus said there's "no greater love" than to lay down one's life for a friend, he must have had in mind helping a friend procure an abortion, according to a co-sponsor of an event Tuesday night at the University of Oklahoma.

The nonprofit Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice along with the university's Department of Women’s and Gender Studies, and the department's Center for Social Justice and are co-sponsoring "Fighting for Abortion Access is Love," the College Fix reported.

Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice contends abortion is sanctioned by religion.

"Fighting for abortion access is an act of love," the group says on its website.

The event Tuesday will feature a visual artist's interpretation of the "act of love" theme, according to the Facebook event description.

"We fight because we know that without the ability to control our reproduction we are less free," the description says. "We each have something uniquely powerful to lend this battle, and that’s why we’ve gathered artists, activists and students together to learn and to plan together on how that message can change Oklahoma and ensure reproductive freedom."

As of Monday afternoon, 22 people said they were going and 144 were interested, the College Fix said.

Also on Tuesday night, the university's Students for Life chapter is showing the pro-life film "Unplanned, which recounts the pro-life conversion of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson.

Students for Life of America said Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice essentially is arguing that it's "morally okay to inject potassium chloride into a preborn baby’s heart to cause a heart attack abortion or to have a teenage girl endure a painful toilet-bowl abortion," describing a medication-induced abortion that is completed at home.