SECTIONS
Money U.S.
Print

USA Today phasing out its print edition

'Let's face reality. We're (still) going to have to radically transform'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2019 at 9:36pm
Print

(POYNTER) -- After a nearly 40-year run, USA Today and its digital sites are about to undergo a major restructuring that will include building up digital marketing while phasing out the print edition.

The deal for GateHouse’s parent, New Media Investment Group, to acquire Gannett, which owns USA Today, will not close for at least another month. Nothing much will happen — or legally can happen — until then, and don’t look for this to be the new company’s first order of business. Winding print down could take several years.

But two knowledgeable sources, talking on background, said a move away from USA Today in print is part of the calculations for the new enterprise. It makes a lot of sense, given the print edition’s deteriorating paid circulation and minimal advertising.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







USA Today phasing out its print edition
Martina Navratilova's loyalty to Trump-hating overlords
UPDATE: Brother saves doomsday family 'held' for years in basement
Harvard: Masculinity and testosterone not 'connected'
Stocks slip as weak retail sales offset solid earnings
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×