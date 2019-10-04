Vaping illness outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases

(CNBC) The number of cases of a deadly vaping illness continues to rise “at a brisk pace” with 18 confirmed deaths and more than 1,000 cases throughout the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has identified 275 new cases over the last week and is investigating several other deaths that are suspected of being caused by vaping, Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s principle deputy director, told reporters on a conference call Thursday.

Schuchat called it a “very concerning outbreak” with no signs of abating.

