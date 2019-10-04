SECTIONS
Vaping illness outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases

18 deaths with no sign of slowing, CDC says

Published October 3, 2019 at 10:44pm
(CNBC) The number of cases of a deadly vaping illness continues to rise “at a brisk pace” with 18 confirmed deaths and more than 1,000 cases throughout the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has identified 275 new cases over the last week and is investigating several other deaths that are suspected of being caused by vaping, Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s principle deputy director, told reporters on a conference call Thursday.

Schuchat called it a “very concerning outbreak” with no signs of abating.

