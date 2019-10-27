'VeggieTales' creator: Show's comeback has 'classic' feel with new Bible stories

(FOX NEWS) For anyone who grew up watching "VeggieTales," have we've got good news for you!

The popular animated Christian show is coming back with 18 brand-new episodes, after it came to an end in 2004 with Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber's tagline: "Remember kids, God made you special and he loves you very much."

"The goal with the new series is to go back to the feel of the classic 'Veggies' since I was involved," said show creator Phil Vischer, who lost ownership in 2004.

