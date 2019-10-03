Vendor arrested for charging man $724 for 2 beers at game

(NBC NEWS) A vendor was arrested at Sunday's Miami Dolphins game after he allegedly charged a fan $724 for two beers.

Nathaniel Collier, 33, was arrested at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for allegedly using a personal credit card reader — not the device the stadium provides to vendors — to charge the fan for the two beers, Miami-Dade police said. Authorities seized the Square reader when Collier was arrested. Collier had worked as a walking vendor at the stadium for a year, police said.

Shortly after the transaction was processed, the customer received an alert on his phone from his bank notifying him of the charge to his card, according to police.

