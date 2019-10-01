SECTIONS
Video shows media's obsession with impeachment

Launched attacks days after Trump election

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published October 1, 2019 at 1:29pm
The Media Research Center's Newsbusters team has a new video montage showing the media's obsession with impeaching President Trump began even before he took office.

The video:

Bill D'Agostino wrote on the Newsbusters site that "media clucking" concerning the whistleblower complaint by an anti-Trump Washington insider "is nothing new."

"In fact, their obsession with evicting Donald Trump from the White House predates his actual presidency," he wrote.

Television talking heads were pondering impeachment only two days after the November 2016 election the video shows.

Why impeach?

Taxes, business dealings, firing officials, telephone calls, Twitter statements have been cited.

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy noted the media's calls for impeaching the president "have been frequent and the reasons have been many."

But "some therapy might be in order."

