Visit N. Korea, Bernie

One in 3 millennials see communism as "favorable."

I have just finished reading "A River In Darkness" by Masaji Ishikawa. Mr Ishikawa was born in Japan and spent 36 years, 1960 to 1996, literally existing in North Korea after his father moved his family to what he was falsely led to believe would be Utopia – free schooling, plenty to eat, good jobs.

Are these not the same empty promises Bernie Sanders makes to us? Nothing is free. Certainly not student loans; the banks never lose. What the book portrays should appall even millennials, but not 1 in 10 has (can?) read it. Not 1 in 10 who has will believe it.

Challenge Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to read Mr. Ishakawa's real-life story and then have the audacity to stand on stage and tell us we should live under the system of North Korea, while he/she silently plans to live above it. If his rebuttal is that he intends to live under the system too, suggest to him that he go directly to North Korea … eternity awaits. There is no line. There is no waiting. He/she can experience the reward immediately.

Stephen