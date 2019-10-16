SECTIONS
Warren dodges questions on tax hikes at Dem debate

Amy Klobuchar: 'At least Bernie's being honest here'

October 16, 2019
(CNBC) -- Democratic presidential candidates tore into Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday after she dodged questions on whether middle-class Americans would have to pay more in taxes under her “Medicare for All” proposal.

“At least Bernie’s being honest here,” Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said at the fourth Democratic primary debate, referring to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ universal health care plan, which Warren said she supports. Sanders has acknowledged taxes would go up for the middle class under his proposal, and he did so again Tuesday.

Warren has promised that Medicare for All would raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans and lower costs for middle-class families.

