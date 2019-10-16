SECTIONS
Wells Fargo takes $1.6 billion hit tied to fake-account scandal

'We thought we were past a lot of that'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2019 at 1:39pm
(YAKTRINEWS) -- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Wells Fargo's fake-account scandal continues to haunt the big bank, exacerbating headaches caused by shrinking interest rates.

Wells Fargo revealed on Tuesday a 23% drop in third-quarter profit that disappointed investors. The decline was driven by a $1.6 billion charge for legal costs linked to the bank's infamous retail sales tactics.

The legal hit underscores Wells Fargo's struggles to move past a scandal that first came to light three years ago. It will fall to Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo's incoming CEO, to get the bank back on track.

