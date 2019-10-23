White sharks have dinner parties with each other, study says

(STUDY FINDS) -- SYDNEY — Great white sharks are largely depicted as malicious, scary creatures in popular culture and media, but at the end of the day they just want to get together with some friends and socialize like the rest of us. In fact, according to a groundbreaking new study conducted at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, white sharks get together a few times each year with the same group of friends for a hearty meal of baby seals.

Make no mistake, great white sharks usually travel and hunt alone, but that doesn’t mean they don’t appreciate the occasional party. Scientists have known for some time that large groups of white sharks eating together tend to pop up sporadically, but up until now the scientific community had assumed these dinner parties were a completely random result of individual sharks traveling to areas filled with food.

Now, a research team led by behavioral ecologist Stephan Leu have discovered that many of these sharks actually know each other and have been getting together for years. Working in collaboration with researchers from Flinders University, the Fox Shark Research Foundation, and the French research organization CNRS, Leu and his team took photographs of nearly 300 white sharks for four and a half years. The sharks were photographed meeting close to a seal nursery off the coast of the Neptune Islands in the Great Australian Bight.

