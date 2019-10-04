Will NFL be sanitized out of existence?

If you are a regular reader, you know I am a huge NFL fan and a diehard New England Patriots fan. And to all the haters out there, I was a fan before the start of the dynasty years – although it's difficult to remember that far back!

I'm not here to gloat – but rather to lament the problem in the NFL – and that is safety, or more precisely, trying to regulate the violence out a violent game.

Now, politically speaking – I'm disappointed, but not surprised. A lot of NFL team owners are left-leaning as are many at the league office and players. They also have a tendency to be spineless and therefore bow to every "we have to do something" mantra. So wanting to regulate human behavior isn't really that foreign to them.

We all hear, ad nauseam, that football is an inherently violent sport.

Well, we may hear it, but it seems we really don't accept it – thus the constant push for more and more player safety. It's a laudable goal, but there's only so much sanitization the product can sustain before the game ceases to be NFL football.

Still, the NFL is bending over backwards to try to make the sport safer, when anyone with any common sense can see this is not really possible. They've put up the blue medical tent on every sideline and instituted the "concussion" protocol. Anyone suspected of sustaining a concussion during the game must be hauled into the tent for evaluation by a doctor.

It happens many times during virtually every game; however, it drew more attention when it happened to the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen last weekend, when he was knocked out (literally) of the game due to a helmet to helmet hit by Patriots defensive back Jonathon Jones. Just another reason to hate the Patriots – right?

Sporting News described it this way.

"Early in the fourth quarter Sunday, Patriots safety Jonathan Jones lowered his body to hit the scrambling QB, who was in the process of being tackled by Duron Harmon, New England's other starting safety. When Jones lunged forward, his helmet made contact with that of Allen. The hit left the QB down on the ground – he is now in the concussion protocol – and drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness."

The Bills and quarterback Allen have no one to blame but themselves, for Allen getting knocked out (literally) of the game. First, Jones did not lunge at Allen. Jones at 5-foot-10 and 190 lbs, hit Allen, 6-foot-5 and near 240 lbs, any way he could to prevent a first down. Allen led with his head, much like a running back would do, rather than slide, in an attempt to gain more yardage, and he and Jones collided.

Here's the post-game presser from Bills Coach Sean McDermott.

Q: What's the update on Josh [Allen]?

A: Yeah. From what I know so far he's in the protocol at this point.

Q: What was your impression of that play and the fact that Jonathan Jones was not ejected?

A: There's no room in football for that. It's a shame to see a player like Josh or any player for that matter, go down with a hit like that.

Really, Coach? This was a fluke play and it's too bad Allen got injured, but this attempt to remove the violence from a violent game is a fool's errand. And maybe you should coach your young QB how to be a proper quarterback.

Concussions and other serious injuries are going to happen, but last I checked, there are no indentured servants playing in the NFL. They all signed up without duress, and of their free will.

Now to the second point – today's stable of incoming quarterbacks. If you watch college football, you've noticed that over the last several years, not a single quarterback takes a snap from under center. They are all shotgun quarterbacks. And worst, the vast majority of them are just glorified running backs.

This works quite well in college, but as we've witnessed year in and year out, not so much in the NFL.

Just look at the longevity statistics of NFL running backs compared to traditional quarterbacks. Most running backs are broken down by the age of 30, whereas pocket quarterbacks can last a decade or longer – or more.

But not running quarterbacks. They don't last much longer than you're average running back, if that.

Now, I don't mean a scrambling quarterback. I'm talking about a quarterback that thinks about running the ball himself as much as he does handing it off or throwing it – like Josh Allen.

The minute a quarterback takes off, he's fair game to be dealt with as violently as any other player. I don't mean targeted – just hit and tackled without the kid gloves quarterbacks are afforded while in the pocket.

But as long as colleges continue to churn out running backs with a throwing arm, we'll continue to see these quarterbacks bite the dust. And the league will continue to regulate hitting out of existence. And that will spell the end of the NFL as we know it.