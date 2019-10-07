Willie Brown: Democrat presidential field 'depressing'

(BREITBART) Former San Francisco mayor and California State Assembly speaker Willie Brown has declared that only Hillary Clinton can defeat President Donald Trump in 2020 — and that the current candidates left him with “depression.”

“Depression over the current field was swirling through my head the other day,” Brown wrote in his latest column Saturday for the San Francisco Chronicle, before a portrait of Muhammad Ali had him thinking about a “rematch.”

“Think about it. Hillary is still the smartest of the bunch. She’s also better known than any of the candidates, so she doesn’t need a lot of money,” Brown argued.

Read the full story ›